Springfield mayor declares Walmart Day at store on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a day of appreciation for the Walmart on Boston Road. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno even declared Monday Walmart Store 1967 Day.

Mayor Sarno, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, and the Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi were all at the Walmart on Boston Road on Monday morning. They thanked the Walmart store and their store director, Andy Zeyen, for funding several city fundraisers including a free thanksgiving dinner for those in need last year.

Sheriff Cocchi also presented a letter of honor to Zeyen for his work helping the community.

“In my community here, I want to be part of it,” Zeyen told 22News. “[They’re] very near and dear to my heart, the schools, and the children. I’m very pleased to get involved with that. So I try to support the community and I don’t want anybody to go hungry.”

Zeyen told 22News that they donate frozen food from their store to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts every month. This Walmart location also hosted the Springfield Police C3 Unit’s Stuff a Cruiser event over the holiday season and Shop with a Cop.

Zeyen said their partnership with the police department has increased the safety of their store and their customers.