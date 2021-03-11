Springfield mayor defends record on diversity in city’s hiring practices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield mayor’s office is defending its record on diversity after one of its city councilors requested an audit on the city’s hiring practices.

Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a statement this week, outlining his commitment to awarding contracts to local companies owned by minorities, women, and veterans. He said nearly 13-percent of the city-issued contracts in 2019 went to minority and women-owned businesses.

Three weeks ago, City Councilor Justin Hurst publicly questioned whether the city is doing enough to support those businesses. He told 22News Thursday, he wants to see more data because minority-owned businesses are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“I just want to get an idea of where the city is at,” said Hurst. “I think a lot of people out there are struggling right now and if there is an opportunity for us to provide them with a city contract and assist their businesses, then we need to do so.”

Mayor Sarno also touted grant money distributed to businesses hit hard by the pandemic. He said so far 72-percent of the nearly $1.5 million given out was awarded to minority, women, and veteran owned businesses.