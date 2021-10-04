Springfield Mayor discusses ARPA funding with South End Citizens Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South End Citizens Council on Monday suggested a number of community improvements, financed by some of the $123 million in federal money for Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s meeting with South End leaders was the 22nd he’s held in the city to discuss funding from ARPA. These meetings determine how to spend the millions from the American Rescue Plan to improve local quality of life damaged by the pandemic. Spending suggestions run the gamut of neighborhood issues.

“There’s been a problem with the panhandlers. It’s on every corner, every light that you stop at. Someone is coming up to your car. And something has to be done about it,” said Leo Florian, President of the South End Citizens Council.

The city is expected to start using the millions for improved quality of life programs by the end of November.