Springfield mayor displeased with “low bail” set for suspect in church fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect accused of several fires at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Presbyterian Community Church in Springfield was given the right to bail after pleading not guilty to the charges in court on Tuesday.

A Springfield District Court judge set bail at $25,000 for Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, Maine.

He was arrested on Friday by the Pittsfield Police Department and charged with several counts of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson at the predominantly black church located on Concord Terrace. He was arraigned on Tuesday on the charges listed below:

4 counts of vehicle damage

3 counts of attempted arson (Dec. 13 & 15)

Authorities say Vulchev attempted to burn the church down at least three times, one on December 13 and twice on December 14, 2020, as well as causing malicious damages to several cars in Springfield.

Disappointed by what he calls a “low bail” set for the alleged Church arsonist, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said Vulchev should be held without bail and asked, “what type of message does this send to our Martin Luther King, Jr. Presbyterian Church family?”

Sarno stated, “A message needs to be sent for the demented actions taken by this individual and any others contemplating these types of hideous and hateful crimes. $25,000 – he should be held without bail! Ask Sherriff Nick Cocchi, we’ve had a number of very questionable repeat violent offenders being bailed out by advocate groups. What type of message does this send to our Martin Luther King, Jr. Presbyterian Church family? Our African American community? And our brave and dedicated fire, police, and criminal justice professionals? I’ll tell you – the wrong one!”

Vulchev has not been charged with the fire at the MLK church on December 28 as the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt in the previous fires and no injuries were reported in that early Monday morning fire.