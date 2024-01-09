SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says that he is not satisfied with the cleanup after this weekend’s snowstorm.

In a statement sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno apologized and said quote “Even though this was a difficult duration storm, we must and will do better.”

22News received several complaints in our newsroom of streets not being plowed more than 24 hours after the snow ended. It was reported that Springfield received 13 inches of snow during the winter storm.

Mayor Sarno said if anyone is still experiencing storm-related issues, call the 311 Call Center at (413) 736-3111 or his office at (413) 787-6100, for DPW follow-up response.

“I have met with DPW Director Chris Cignoli on post review and clarification on our continued storm clean-up efforts,” said Mayor Sarno.