SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is expressing frustration at the state court system after two suspects were arrested on gun charges with outstanding warrants.

Springfield Police arrested Shakim Grant and Irvin Sanchez after they drove by officers at high speed. They found a gun under the cars passenger seat. Grant has an active warrant out for his arrest and Sanchez is out on bail after a previous firearm charge.

Mayor Sarno is criticizing what he describes as a “revolving door” in the court system that he claims allows violent offenders to continue to cause trouble for city residents.