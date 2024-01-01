SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is celebrating Mayor Domenic Sarno’s historic inauguration this week with various festivities.

Several events will be held this week to celebrate the Mayor’s sixth inauguration. Mayor Sarno is the longest-serving mayor in Springfield’s 388-year history. He was first elected back in 2007.

The first event kicked off Sunday afternoon at Mayor Sarno’s home parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Springfield. On Monday at 10 a.m., the official inauguration ceremony will take place in the Mahogany Room at Springfield Symphony Hall to swear in the Mayor and the City Council.

Festivities will continue Monday evening with a special family celebration with free admission to Bright Nights at Springfield’s Forest Park from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Visitors will be greeted and thanked by Mayor Sarno and his family.

Festivities conclude on Friday with the Inaugural Gala at the new Marriott in Downtown Springfield from 5-10 p.m.

All of the celebratory events are free and open to the public.