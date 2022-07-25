SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local leaders voice their thoughts after Governor Baker’s Dangerousness Bill went to study, effectively killing it this session. One such leader was Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The bill would have, among other things, allowed judges to consider a defendant’s past criminal history when determining bail.

This legislation had received support from local leaders including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. Mayor Sarno told 22News that he testified twice in support of the bill, and is calling the move by the Joint Committee, “irresponsible inaction,” and that they are, “continuing to protect violent repeat criminal offenders.”

“This just continues our court system’s revolving doors, by allowing repeat criminal offenders, predators, to prey on law-abiding citizens,” Sarno added.

The bill would have given prosecutors the right to seek a dangerousness hearing at any point in the criminal proceedings and created a new felony offense for anyone who cut off their GPS device.