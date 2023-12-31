SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be several events this week in Springfield as part of their inaugural celebrations.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, the first event that’s part of Mayor Domenic Sarno’s historic sixth inaugural events begins on Sunday. A Mass of Celebration will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Mayor Sarno’s home parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, at 123 William Street in Springfield.

An Inauguration Ceremony will then take place on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Mahogany Room at Springfield Symphony Hall to swear in the Mayor and City Council.

A special Family Celebration will take place with free admission to Bright Nights at Springfield’s Forest Park on January 1, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Then on Friday, January 5, an Inaugural Gala will be held at the new Marriott Springfield Downtown from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Mayor Sarno is the longest-serving mayor in the City’s 388-year history. He was first elected back in 2007.