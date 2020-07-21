Springfield mayor donates to Black Lives Matter street painting project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno has announced he will be providing funding assistance to a Black Lives Matter street painting project initiative by City Councilor Tracye Whitfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the project is currently being reviewed by the Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli. Following Council President Justin Hurst’s request, Sarno will be facilitating donations through the United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Sarno stated he will ask the philanthropic business community and private individuals to consider donating. “No donation is too small or large. More than ever, we must and will come together as one for the betterment of our beloved Springfield,” Sarno added.

All donations can be sent directly to C/O Executive Director Paul Mina of United Way of Pioneer Valley located on 1441 Main Street in Springfield.