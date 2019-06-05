Springfield mayor, elementary students unveil new community garden

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Springfield’s William DeBerry Elementary School helped unveil the city’s newest community garden on Wednesday.

The students joined Mayor Domenic Sarno for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the Mason Square Branch Library.

The new discovery garden was made possible by the Lowe’s Foundation which provided the money to landscape the area.

22News spoke with Maria Rivera, a community gardener who said she hopes her grandson benefits from the new garden.

“We try to teach them to learn to grow,” Rivera said. “So they’ll grow up knowing where the food comes from.”

More than a dozen students were also honored for their performance at a recent spelling bee at the school.

Each student received a copy of the Merriam-Webster Elementary Dictionary, which is published in Springfield.