Springfield Mayor explains decision to ban trick or treating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the decision to not allow door-to-door trick or treating this Halloween is out of safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Monday’s press briefing on coronavirus containment efforts in the city, Mayor Domenic Sarno said Friday’s decision was made after consulting with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton and the Board of Public Health.

Mayor Sarno said they are making this announcement as early as possible to give families and organizations enough time to plan safe Halloween events.

“People have to remember we are still dealing with a pandemic right now, so there will be no door-to-door trick or treating allowed,” said Mayor Sarno. “Why in the hell would you want to put your child and or yourself in harm’s way? It makes no sense whatsoever.”

Mayor Sarno went on to say the ban on trick or treating should be self-explanatory. However, the guidelines put out by the city do allow for some Halloween events to take place with safety in mind.

Below is a list of what is allowed and not allowed this Halloween as directed by the City of Springfield:

Not Permitted

Door-to-door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors. It is also important to protect the health of the public and of persons who are isolated or quarantined.

Not Recommended

“Trick or treating” events where children go from car-to-car instead of door-to-door to receive treats are not recommended.

Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not recommended even if they are conducted outdoors.

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainments, and haunted house attractions are not recommended.

Permitted

Online parties/contest (e.g. costumes or pumpkin carving).

Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle-based parades.

Drive-by events or contest where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive-by “judges” that are appropriately physically distanced.

Drive through events where individuals remain in their vehicles and drive through an area with Halloween displays.

Drive-in events where individuals receive a treat bag (limited to commercially packaged non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the participants remain in their vehicle.

Personal Protection Measures:

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Halloween it is important to keep the following in mind:

Wear a cloth face covering when outside your home and around others that are not part of your household.

Avoid confined spaces – Actively stay away from indoor spaces that do not allow for the easy distancing of at least 6 feet between you and others.

Avoid close contact – Stay at least 6 feet away from all other people who are not part of your own household, especially while talking, eating, drinking, and singing.

Wash or sanitize your hands often.

Clean frequently touched items regularly.

If you are sick, or you been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19 stay home, and away from others.



