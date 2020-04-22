Springfield mayor, health commissioner report major spike new in Covid-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a major spike in new Covid-19 cases in Springfield as cases near 1,000, according to the city’s mayor and health and human services commissioner on Wednesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris reported 103 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the city’s total to 967. This is the highest number of new cases reported in one day, city records indicate.

City officials said they will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation closely so that the city does not reopen and ease the necessary measures too early.

The mayor and health commissioner stated that easing the measures could potentially expose residents to a second wave of the virus. You can the mayor’s full statement below:

We must all stay ever vigilant. We will continue to stress the need to our federal and state officials for additional target testing of our hot spot areas before any talk about reopening can be considered in order to build strong public, business, consumer, and hospital confidence to identify, isolate, mitigate, contact trace and heal these potential hot spot areas. Our goal is to continue to monitor potential COVID-19 cluster locations across the city. We will continue to work with our local hospitals, healthcare facilities, and the state to do target testing and contact tracing through their/our neighborhood community health centers, which are strategically located in these hot spot areas. Domenic Sarno, Springfield Mayor

Sarno advises residence to remember the importance following all of the public health, personal hygiene and social distancing procedures.