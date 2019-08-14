Springfield mayor issues executive order for first Casino Advisory Committee meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city’s mayor has issued an executive order for the Casino Advisory Committee to meet for the first time in late September.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Office, the committee has been ordered to meet no later than September 30 “for the purpose of making non-binding recommendations” to MGM Springfield and the city.

This Advisory Committee will help make sure that both MGM Springfield and the City of Springfield are successful through the promotion of economic development initiatives involving travel, tourism, business development, and job creation. Domenic Sarno, Springfield Mayor

Mayor Sarno explained that the meetings are required under the city’s host community agreement with MGM Springfield, which was signed in 2013.

The committee was to begin meeting around the time the casino opened in late August 2018 and was to be continued on a quarterly basis for two years, but no meeting has been held.

The mayor’s executive order was signed to take effect immediately.