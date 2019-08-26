Springfield mayor issues proclamation honoring WNEU’s 100th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno helped Western New England University celebrate a century of higher education.

Mayor Sarno presented a proclamation on their 100th anniversary Monday morning.

WNEU’s president, Dr. Anthony Caprio, told 22News that he’s very optimistic about starting the school’s next 100 years.

“We’re very excited about looking forward to our second century as a university,” Dr. Caprio said. “We’ve had such a terrific history and we know we have a very bright future.”

WNEU was founded in downtown Springfield at the YMCA 100 years ago.