Springfield mayor issues statement on passing of local restaurant owner Andy Yee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Well-known local restaurant owner Andy Yee has passed away.

Details about his passing weren’t immediately available Thursday night.

In a statement to 22News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reflected on the relationship he had with Yee, who he referred to as a longtime family friend, and offered his condolences and sympathy to close family and friends.

“Carla and I had the opportunity to visit with him and his family just today. Hoping and praying that this would not be the last goodbye – unfortunately, it was. Just like his late father, Johnny Yee of Hu Ke Lau fame, Andy was so kind-hearted, visionary, and always that can-do attitude of why not and not only think big but do big. Along with his dear friends Peter Picknelly and Kevin Vann, he not only rescued and helped thrive the again iconic and historic Student Prince and Fort restaurant, but also the White Hut, among the Yee’s family’s portfolio of restaurant establishments.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Yee owned several restaurants across western Massachusetts including Student Prince in Springfield, White Hut in West Springfield, and the popular Hu Ke Lau, which closed in 2018.

Sarno added, “He loved life – he loved to laugh – he loved to entertain. He cherished and loved his family and his many dear friends. This was a life and a talent taken away from all of us way too early. May God rest his soul and the restaurant and entertainment scene will be changing a little bit in Heaven now too. Until we meet again my friend, I’ll take the Wienerschnitzel and pu-pu platter to go.”

The 22News team sends our condolences to Andy Yee’s family and friends.