Springfield mayor joins other leaders across the country in support of LGBTQ rights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is joining more than 60 other mayors across the country to advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Mayor Sarno is opposing proposed legislation that supporters say would roll back anti-discrimination protections. The Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, proposed earlier this year to modify the Equal Access Rule.

The modification would allow federally funded shelters the ability to turn a person away based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Locally, Tapestry is calling this potential change appalling.

Tapestry CEO Cheryl Zoll told 22News, “The thing that is especially scary about this is that you’re singingly out some community members and telling them that their rights are different and their expectation of safety and protection doesn’t count.”

In a statement to 22News Mayor Sarno said in part, “The federal government should be easing the difficulties of the current climate, not rolling back existing protections.”

Mayor Sarno called the proposed cruel and un-American.