SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new member of the Springfield Board of Park Commissioners has been named, Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Tuesday.

Norman Roldan has been named to serve on the Springfield Park Commission. He has been serving as chair of the Board of Police Commissioners and previously as a member of the Springfield School Committee. He is also a longtime community advocate.

In this role, Roldan will work directly with Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management, and its team to oversee the City’s parks and open spaces, including forestry services, recreational programming, and the maintenance of municipal buildings.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Norman for agreeing to serve on our Parks Commission. This important body works directly with our Parks Director Patrick Sullivan in overseeing and managing all of our beautiful neighborhood parks. This announcement is bittersweet though, as our Parks Commission lost its Chair and one of our communities strongest and most steadfast supporters and advocates in Milagros ‘Terry’ Rodriguez – she is deeply missed. Norman has big shoes to fill but I am confident that he will do a great job for our City.”

The Park Commission members include Jerald Griffin, Sr., Jennifer McQuade, William Christofori, and Clinton Harris.