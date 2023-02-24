SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some candidates running for mayor of Springfield have taken the official step of taking out formal nomination papers Friday.

Current Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Councilors Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman as well as State Representative Orlando Ramos have drawn papers. The candidates need to collect 500 certified signatures to get on the ballot.

Candidate Justin Hurst says he’s ready to hit the ground running, “We want to make sure that anybody that wants to participate and shares our vision is on board for this particular campaign. And we’re excited and hopeful that we’ll have enough signatures to turn in on Monday, so stay tuned.”

22News has not heard that candidate Dr. David Ciampi pulled papers as of early Friday afternoon.

The last day to obtain nomination papers is June 2th and the last day to submit these papers is June 6th. If three or more candidates qualify for the ballot, there will be a preliminary election on September 12th. After the field is narrowed by the preliminary election, the municipal election will be held on November 7th.