Springfield mayor not supporting relocation of methadone clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno strongly objects to a methadone clinic in Springfield’s North End relocating to the South End of the city.

According to Mayor Sarno, the methadone clinic Operator, Habit Opco, has worked behind the city’s back to move its clinic from its location on North Main Street to an office complex at the corner of East Columbus Avenue and Mill Street in the South End.

Sarno said the clinic would be a detriment to the neighborhood. The mayor is highly critical of the clinic’s impact at its current location in the North End.

“We have issues and complaints from the neighborhood council, St. George Cathedral, the management process, the overall operations need to be better done ASAP,” Sarno told 22News.

Mayor Sarno has written to the Massachusetts of Public Health expressing his misgivings about the methadone clinic moving to the South End.

He’s making the state aware of the strong neighborhood opposition.

