Springfield mayor offers testimony in support of Bail Reform Legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno submitted testimony last week to the Commonwealth’s Joint Committee on the Judiciary regarding House Bill 1839 which addresses bail reform.

Sarno in his statement to the committee stated: “Too often, we see repeat violent offenders involved and charged with guns, drugs and other violent crimes back on our streets and in our community on low or no bail,” Mayor Sarno continued. “What message does this send to our residents and business community who work with our SPD to get these individuals off our streets and make our neighborhood safe, only to see them back in their neighborhoods within hours or days doing the same crime(s) they were originally arrested on. It is aggravating and frustrating for everyone.”

The bill, HB1839, was sponsored by State Representative Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr.; it aims to reform bail requirements relative to repeat offenders. More information on the bill can be found on the state legislator’s website.

The Joint Committee on the Judiciary will be holding a virtual hearing for the bill on Tuesday.

It’s a story the 22News I-Team has been covering for years. Hampden County officials are fighting once again for bail reform in Massachusetts.

“It’s still a judge’s decision,” Puppolo explained. “But, it goes along the line of, defendants have a right to appeal an excessively high bail. I believe the Commonwealth should have the ability to appeal excessively low bail.”

According to Massachusetts Supreme Court Justice David Lowy, courts do not use bail as a form of punishment, but instead, as a way to ensure the defendant will show up for their next court date. The judge also has to consider the defendant’s financial resources when setting bail.