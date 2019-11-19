Springfield mayor offers to help communication director

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno’s Communication Director, Marian Sullivan was arraigned Tuesday.

Sullivan, 27, was charged with malicious property damage at MGM’s Cal Mare Restaurant. Sullivan pleaded not guilty to the property damage charge in Springfield District Court Monday.

Sullivan allegedly pushed a cash register off the counter and threw lemons into the kitchen and dining area at Cal Mare Restaurant. They also said Sullivan kicked vehicles in the MGM parking garage.

State Police troopers found Sullivan in an elevator, and they said she appeared to be intoxicated. Springfield Mayor Sarno told 22News he never would have expected this behavior from Sullivan and is working with her family to get the help she needs.

“These actions were completely out of character for the young lady I know and have worked with for the past four years and we’ll take it a day at a time,” Sarno said.

Sullivan was placed on paid administrative leave but their office will continue to operate effectively and efficiently in her absence.

She was released without bail on the condition that she stay away from MGM Springfield and refrain from alcohol or drug use except for prescription medicine. She’s due back in court in January.