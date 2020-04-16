Springfield Mayor orders freeze on municipal hiring and spending

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has ordered a hiring and spending freeze due to the ongoing economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent to 22News, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T-J Plante said, “We need to preserve the general fund to avoid catastrophic cuts for Fiscal Year 2021 to the extent possible. Our goal is to maintain core city services.”

Mayor Sarno added that the city will continue to look for funding for residents and local businesses, to help people financially during this time.