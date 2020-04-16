Springfield Mayor orders freeze on municipal hiring and spending

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has ordered a hiring and spending freeze due to the ongoing economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement sent to 22News, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T-J Plante said, “We need to preserve the general fund to avoid catastrophic cuts for Fiscal Year 2021 to the extent possible. Our goal is to maintain core city services.”
Mayor Sarno added that the city will continue to look for funding for residents and local businesses, to help people financially during this time.
“Once again, we are in unprecedented times and in consultation with my award winning finance division headed by CAFO TJ Plante, it is the prudent and wise move with projected revenue shortfalls emanating not only from the federal and state governments but also municipalities, that unless it is for emergency or essential services we must be able to conserve as much funds as we can. In the meantime, as my administration has done with past natural and man-made disasters, through CAFO Plante and our cabinet heads, we will continue to track all our cost related to the defeating this COVID-19/Coronavirus and go after every dime of relief and recovery reimbursement funding for our residents and business community.”Mayor Domenic Sarno