Springfield mayor, other officials warn residents about illegal dumping

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has issued citations to many people since the installation of hidden cameras, at some of the city’s most prominent illegal dumpsites.

Mayor Domenic Sarno is warning anyone thinking about illegally dumping trash in Springfield. The surveillance project started in the summer of 2014 while working in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

And now to show the results of the efforts to keep the city clean, Mayor Sarno and the Executive Director of PBRM, Patrick Sullivan released the names and addresses of people who have been caught in the act.

Citations were issued by the Springfield Police Department to the registered owners of the vehicles that were seen on camera illegally dumping since June of 2018.

When 22news spoke with Mayor Domenic Sarno about the citations he says he is trying to give a message out to the community.

“That is what we are going to continue to do to send the message, be aware don’t do it anywhere in Springfield, don’t do it anywhere, Period,” said Mayor Sarno. “But we are going to catch you, we are going to find you, and we are going to make an example of you.”

The Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management since then has purchased and installed cameras and maintained surveillance at various dumping sites and is monitored with at least two cameras. The department has also expanded this endeavor to include other locations that have become dumping grounds.

22News also spoke with Commissioner Clapprood who says she thinks its important to take on a crime like this to benefit the wellbeing of Springfield’s neighborhoods.

Clapprood told 22News, “Its one of the more important ones for the neighborhoods to show that we care about these little things and speeders and illegal dumping and trash pickups because when we care about those the other issues take care of themselves.”

The city plans to continue using these cameras to catch dumpers in the act, and they will be moving them around the city to maximize coverage.