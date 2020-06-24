Springfield mayor, police commissioner criticize judges after release of repeat offenders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders are disappointed after finding out judges released multiple people with illegal gun charges back into the public without bail.

Springfield Police arrested eight individuals for weapons offenses last week, four of those arrested were released without bail and the city wants to change that. “A slap on the wrist,” that’s what Springfield Mayor Sarno said repeat illegal gun offenders are getting in the court system after being arrested, and he’s tired of it.

“I need you to rally for what is right about taking these violence criminal repeat offenders off our streets,” said Mayor Sarno.

Since March 17, police have made 44 arrests involving firearms, 22 of the those arrested were released on bail or their own recognizance. Mayor Sarno said Judge William Rota is being too soft on offenders.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “I am sure that Judge Rota would not like to have these individuals moving around his neighborhood area out in the Berkshires.”

Springfield resident Shanice Daniels said shes also sick of the violence on city streets.

Daniels told 22News, “I think it’s horrible. I don’t think we should have it at all. I think that they should just stop killing people. People should stop killing other people.”

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said the illegal guns are a hazard to her officers as well.

“It’s dangerous for my officers every time they make a stop. Every time they make a vehicle stop, every time they go into a house. Eventually, luck is going to run out for us,” said Clapprood.

Mayor Sarno said he supports state legislation that would toughen the process for repeat offenders to be released back into the public. But the mayor said the bill is stuck in committee.