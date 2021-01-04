Springfield mayor, police commissioner relieved alleged church arsonist in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local leaders are expressing their thoughts about the recent arrest of the MLK church suspect.

As we wait for the arraignment for the suspect in the MLK church fires, 22News has reactions from Springfield city officials. Both Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood spoke about the arrest at Monday’s COVID-19 press conference.

Both expressed relief that a suspect, Dushko Velchev has been caught.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “He’s had numerous run-ins with threats to officials and individuals. When you look at his history, to me it seems to be targeted and this person needs to be put away for a long time.”

Commissioner Clapprood added, “This person has committed crimes all over the northeast so we needed help with our federal partners in piecing together that is strong enough to arrest him and hold him.”

The investigation into the fire continues.