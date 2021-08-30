Springfield mayor, police commissioner ‘sorry’ for officers’ actions at Indie Soul Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city’s police commissioner on Monday apologized for the “bad behavior” of some Springfield officers during the Indie Soul Festival this weekend.

The apology letter was addressed to State Representative Bud Williams, City Councilor Tracye Whitfield, Springfield Housing Authority Director Denise Jordan, along with Robert Jones, festival organizers, performers, and attendees.

Mayor Sarno did not provide any details about what the Springfield police officers did wrong but apologized for the miscommunication and disruption of the officers during the festival.

“We want to assure you that your concerns are important to us and that we will take steps to try to make certain that this does not occur again,” Mayor Sarno stated in the letter. “Both Commissioner Clapprood and I are genuinely sorry that this wonderful event was disrupted. Any miscommunication or non-respectful interaction by our officers is of paramount concern to my administration and to Commissioner Clapprood.”

The Indie Soul Festival is held annually at the River Front Park and brings a diverse group of people together to celebrate soul music, food, and performances. Sarno said they look forward to next year’s event.