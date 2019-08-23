Springfield mayor presents certificates of praise to six local role models

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recognition was given Friday to six Springfield residents who have raised awareness about improving our quality of life.

Mayor Domenic Sarno presented certificates of praise to six men and women who are role models in their community.

This is part of Springfield’s Live Well initiative to help people live fuller, healthier lives.

Jill Douglas, an employee of Square One Pre-School who was awarded for her efforts told 22News, she’s teaching young children the value of eating nutritional meals.

“Eating healthy is important. There’s nothing better than in the morning having a nice breakfast, I’m ready to go and learn,” said Douglas.

Thirty different organizations comprise the Live Well Springfield Coalition.

Those honored Friday made suggestions about making our streets safer to help children live healthier lives.