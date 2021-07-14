Springfield Mayor provides update on Court Square housing project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An announcement is scheduled for Wednesday morning concerning progress on the 31 Elm Street, the Court Square project, in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with officials from MGM Springfield, local business leaders and Congressman Richard Neal to give an update from the project site at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The $51.3 million project will renovate the iconic Court Square building into retail space and six floors of more than 50 market-rate housing. MGM Springfield is a financial partner on the project. It was part of their host agreement with the city to create this market rate housing.