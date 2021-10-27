SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will update the public Wednesday on his city’s indoor mask mandate.

Watch Live at 10:00 a.m.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will provide an update on the citywide mask mandate that has been in place since September 13. The mandate is currently scheduled to end on November 1st.

In the weeks since that mandate was put in place, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Springfield has steadily declined. The city had 886 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the week the mandate was put in place. A total of 254 cases were reported last week, 71 of those cases were in children under the age of 10.