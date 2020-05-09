Springfield mayor releases statement after Water and Sewer Commission propose rate increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP) – The mayor of Springfield released a statement after the city’s Water and Sewer Commission proposed a nearly 17 percent rate increase.

The Commission wants to increase its current rate by 16.9 percent, partially blaming it on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the editor on Friday, Mayor Domenic Sarno stated:

I have voiced to the Water and Sewer Commission, while we do have one of the best water systems in the country and continued infrastructure investments and improvements are key to keeping it top notch, we are currently living in surreal/extraordinary times, in which we are all making difficult sacrifices. While we remain cognizant that we do not want a Flint, Michigan water system failure to occur here, I have urged the Water and Sewer Commission to reconsider and be reasonable to their proposed rate hike, especially to our senior citizens. I have asked them to also pursue potential Federal infrastructure funding initiatives to offset these costs and increasing the Senior Citizens discounts too. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

