Springfield mayor releases statement, asks for peaceful march ahead of weekend protests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Springfield on Friday released a statement ahead of protest marches planned in the city over the weekend.

In an email to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said out of abundance of caution, he will work with city, state, federal, and public health and safety officials to be ready for what’s expected to be peaceful protests.

Mayor Sarno said just as the city did for Wednesday’s protest, law enforcement agencies will provide manpower and resources to keep all our citizens and businesses safe. You can read Mayor Sarno’s full statement below: