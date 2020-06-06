Springfield mayor releases statement, asks for peaceful march ahead of weekend protests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Springfield on Friday released a statement ahead of protest marches planned in the city over the weekend.
In an email to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said out of abundance of caution, he will work with city, state, federal, and public health and safety officials to be ready for what’s expected to be peaceful protests.
Mayor Sarno said just as the city did for Wednesday’s protest, law enforcement agencies will provide manpower and resources to keep all our citizens and businesses safe. You can read Mayor Sarno’s full statement below:
In the last 48 hours, besides planning for a peaceful protest march in our downtown and police headquarter area, we have been informed that there will be another protest march sponsored by City Council President Justin Hurst and City Councilor Tracye Whitfield in the East Forest Park area of our city. This presents additional logistical challenges. Now we plan to use personnel and resources in two areas of our city. I again respectfully ask all marchers to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.
Again, Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I are appalled at the atrocious killing of Mr. George Floyd. Justice must be served. As was evident with this past Wednesday’s protest march, we will be prepared for all parts of our city. While I hope and pray that these continued multiple marches are peaceful, my responsibility and duty is always to not only keep the peaceful protestors safe and sound but also just as important, our residents, businesses, police and public safety officials safe and sound too. We must respect the true message of Mr. George Floyd’s legacy of hope and change – not destruction.
Commissioner Clapprood and I will once again work with Governor Charlie Baker, State Police Major Michael Habel, Major General George Keefe of the Massachusetts National Guard, Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and all other local, state and federal public safety officials as well as community officials to keep our Springfield safe.Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno