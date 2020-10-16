Springfield mayor requests crackdown on modified cars with excessive noise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno on Thursday requested the city’s police commissioner to continue cracking down on excessive noise caused by “aftermarket/modified” vehicles on Springfield streets.
The modified vehicles include cars, motorcycles, and other illegal road vehicles such as dirt bikes.
The mayor said he is asking the Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to review the Chapter 90 Rules of the Road, in cooperation with the Massachusetts State Police, to address, seize, and cite the “loud and excessive noise from these exhaust and muffler systems.”
“It is one thing to have an aftermarket/modified exhaust system for your vehicle, but when that driver/operator abuses that system and uses that exhaust system to purposely exceed the acceptable noise decibel that negatively affects our quality of life, that is the line where we must enforce our noise and quality of life ordinances. As with many residents and businesses, I am fed up with these obnoxious behaviors whether in our downtown or in our neighborhoods. This is a quality of life issue. The excessive noise from these modified exhaust systems is ridiculous and our brave and dedicated men and women in blue will utilize all the tools available to enforce these measures. Hopefully, our court system will back us up on these traffic violations to send a clear and strong message that this will not be tolerated on our Springfield streets.”Domenic Sarno, Mayor of Springfield