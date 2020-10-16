Springfield mayor requests crackdown on modified cars with excessive noise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno on Thursday requested the city’s police commissioner to continue cracking down on excessive noise caused by “aftermarket/modified” vehicles on Springfield streets.

The modified vehicles include cars, motorcycles, and other illegal road vehicles such as dirt bikes.

The mayor said he is asking the Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to review the Chapter 90 Rules of the Road, in cooperation with the Massachusetts State Police, to address, seize, and cite the “loud and excessive noise from these exhaust and muffler systems.”