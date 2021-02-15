Springfield Mayor Sarno joins other mayors in nationwide fight against antisemitism

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has joined other mayors around the country to stand up against antisemitism.

Over 250 mayors in the US have signed onto a statement in support of ‘Mayors United Against Antisemitism.’

It declares that antisemitism is unacceptable and has no place in any city, any country, or anywhere.

In a statement to 22News, Mayor Sarno said in part, “We stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters and recognize that the acts of antisemitism harm us all and they cannot and will not be tolerated.”

22News spoke with members of the Springfield Jewish Community Center who said this is a step in the right direction.

Sam Dubrinksy, CEO of the Springfield JCC, told 22News, “To have leaders within our city stand up and speak out against antisemitism is huge and means so much to us, and gives us hope for a future without hate.”



The Springfield JCC currently has adult enrichment classes, as well as resources for Holocaust education which you can find on their website.