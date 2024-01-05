SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night in the city of Springfield, an inaugural gala celebrating Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Many came together to celebrate Sarno’s dedication and service to the Springfield community while marking the beginning of his sixth term in office. At the Marriott in downtown Springfield, guests were warmly welcomed by Mayor Sarno himself.

Mayor Sarno also thanked the community for their support and outlined his goals for his new term. “Public safety, my war on crime will be my number one priority, I’m gonna continue to build new schools, but we’re also going to move on to continue to build new housing and I’m hopeful to have another 500 or 600 housing units online in the next 2 or 3 years,” said Mayor Sarno.

Mayor Sarno is the longest-serving mayor in the City’s 388-year history. He was first elected back in 2007.

