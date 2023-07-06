SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno says he is expanding his “working group” to deal with increased gun violence in the city.

It’s been an alarming trend not only here in western Massachusetts but across the country with increased gun violence. Mayor Sarno is looking to work with all types of community leaders against this.

Mayor Sarno is following up on his enhanced public safety announcement and initial meeting with community partners and religious leaders last week, and will conduct another meeting of a cross section of community and religious stakeholders relating to an uptick of gun violence. Recent shootings in the city and record numbers of illegal gun confiscations is part of what’s prompted the Mayor to bring together these leaders to fight gun violence.

“Continuing to work to reevaluate with our community and religious stakeholders, the programs that we’re doing, looking at any and all of the options in order to mitigate this recent uptick in gun violence,” said Mayor Sarno.

Community partners, religious leaders and city officials invited to participate include: Bishop Talbert Swan, Brother Johnnie Muhammad, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and over 15 more. The group will meet for the first time on Tuesday, July 11.