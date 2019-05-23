Springfield mayor urging lawmakers to support Gov. Baker’s dangerousness bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s mayor is calling on state lawmakers to pass the governor’s bill to keep dangerous defendants locked up.

Springfield Police arrested a man they say shot at a car full of people and caused an accident on Monday. Mayor Domenic Sarno said this wasn’t the suspect’s first violent offense.

Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said 21-year-old Jalen Cotto shot at a car with three people and a baby inside on Roosevelt Avenue last Wednesday.

According to Mayor Sarno, this is the third time since 2017 that Cotto has been arrested on gun charges. Sarno’s pushing for lawmakers to pass a bill proposed by Governor Charlie Baker, which would expand the number of offenses that can be grounds to deem someone as “dangerous,” so they can be held on high or no bail.

“This is the third time that this individual has been arrested on gun charges in the last two years or less,” Mayor Sarno said. “What the hell does it take to keep a repeat violent offender locked up, off our streets and out of our neighborhoods?”

Sarno said Gov. Baker’s legislation contains many of the same points as his own proposed bail reform legislation. The governor’s bill would allow judges to consider past crimes in requesting a dangerousness hearing.

Currently, they can only decide based on the accusations at hand. Earlier this month, Mayor Sarno went to Boston to testify in support of Gov. Baker’s Dangerousness Bill.

