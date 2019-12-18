Springfield mayor will not support government’s refugee resettlement order

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will not be issuing a letter of consent to the federal government in support of refugee resettlement.

Mayor Sarno said refugee resettlement places a burden on taxpayers and city services, but Mayor Alex Morse believes refugees build a stronger community.

President Donald Trump’s executive order requires both state and local governments to consent to settle refugees in a particular community. Mayor Sarno is concerned about the impact refugee resettlement has on city departments, including the school district.

He also questions the accountability of refugee agencies. But Mayor Morse argues that refugees should feel welcome here in the U.S and it’s up to the city to make that happen.

“I thought it was incredibly important for me as mayor to send a strong message that we welcome refugees in the city of Holyoke and that they only continue to our community and come part of this community,” said Mayor Morse. “It was the obvious common sense thing to do and to not consent to refugee resettlement is completely un-American.”

Mayor Morse wants the Holyoke community to continue to support refugees and help them get settled in the city. Mayor Morse is encouraging all mayors in western Massachusetts and across the country, to write the same letter he wrote to the White House in support of refugees.