Springfield Mayor working with Eversource to keep city streets lit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is working to keep the streets lit in the city.

In a news release, the mayor said he’s been working with Eversource to repair streetlights throughout the city. Since early December, they’ve repaired more than 120 street lamps.

“Since the meeting, Eversource has committed a bigger crew towards repairs. As of early December, 122 street light repairs have been performed. I have also asked them to review and streamline their public reporting system. I appreciate their efforts but will continue to press them in the name of our residents and business community – more work needs to be done,” said Sarno.

“We take this public safety issue very seriously,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations William Ritchie. “We are working closely with Mayor Sarno to identify priority streetlight repairs, as well as assigning crews and contractors to fixing streetlights across the city. We expect to have them fixed by January, and encourage residents to contact us and report the location of any streetlights that need repair.”

Sarno has asked Eversource to streamline their reporting system, and devote bigger crews to these type of repairs. Ritchie said they hope to have all high-priority street lights fixed by January.