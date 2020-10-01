Springfield mayoral aide Darryl Moss dismissed over alleged social media violation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Darryl Moss, an aide to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, has been let go Thursday morning for allegedly violating the city’s social media policy.

Mayor Sarno stated in a news release sent to 22News, that there is zero tolerance with regards to any violation of the policy.

“The case involving my Constituent Services Director Darryl Moss has been treated in the same fair and consistent manner as with other similar social media violations. In turn and after proper legal review, I have dismissed Mr. Moss effective immediately,” Sarno said.

Moss, who has worked in the mayor’s office for the past 12 years, allegedly re-posted an article on Facebook about President Trump defending the Kenosha protest shooter. He wrote, “this is equal to a declaration of war but this is America,” “sundown sunrise country,” and then tagged a friend and said, “grab the riffles.”

Moss held a news conference Wednesday night to address the accusations. Although Moss didn’t say much during the conference, friend and supporter of Moss, Robert Jones, was a speaker at the conference. He explained that “Grab the rifles, an idiom when taken into afro-cultural context is humorous in nature, and is a line taken from the HBO series Lovecraft Country.“

Under the city’s social media policy, city employees can not post content that is discriminating, harassing, or threatening to others.