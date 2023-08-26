SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday afternoon all five Springfield mayoral candidates met with and interacted with voters at the “Pride the Vote” event hosted by the Springfield Pride organization.

This event’s goal was to empower the LGBTQ+ community by aiming to promote voter registration among youth and other residents of Springfield. There was music, food, and entertainment as the Springfield Mayoral candidates spoke to the attendees about their vision and policies as well as the significance of voting and civic participation.

Taurean Bethea, Founder & CEO of the Springfield Pride Parade told 22News, “It was a really cool day to just get everybody excited about the election season coming up. It’s a very important election season, it’s a packed ballot, so it was great to allow the candidates the opportunity to address the community and kind of mix and mingle.”

Incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Councilor Justin Hurst, City Councilor Jesse Lederman, State Rep. Orlando Ramos, and therapist Dr. David Ciampi will all be on the ballot for the preliminary election on Tuesday, September 12. The top two finishers will face-off in the general election, scheduled for November 7.