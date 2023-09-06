SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News will be hosting a forum with most of the Springfield mayoral candidates to hear their vision for the city if they get elected.

You can watch the mayoral forum live on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on 22News and streaming on WWLP.com or 1:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield. If you miss it on your television, it will be available on WWLP.com after it airs.

Springfield Mayor Candidates on the September 12 ballot:

Dr. David Ciampi

Justin Hurst

Jesse Lederman

Orlando Ramos

Incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno

Early voting for next Tuesday’s preliminary election in Springfield is still open but residents only have until Friday afternoon. Springfield residents have the option of voting early at City Hall or voting by mail ahead of the September 12th preliminary election.

Voters citywide will narrow the field of candidates for mayor from the current five down to two for the November general election.