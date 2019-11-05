Springfield Mayoral Race: Sarno vs. Cancel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield ballot includes races for mayor and city council.

Incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno is running for another four-year term in office. He’s been the city’s mayor for the last 11 years and was last elected in 2015.

Mayor Sarno is being challenged by Yolanda Cancel, a former police officer, and community activist.

This is Cancel’s first time running for mayor.

“I read the news, I’m on social media, I watch channel 22News, and we need to be informed, this is the age of information,” said Pat from Springfield.

Voters will also decide tonight the five Springfield City Councilors at Large and Councilors in Wards 4, 5, and 6.

There is no election for the school committee this year.

Polls close tonight in Springfield at 8.

Springfield mayoral candidate’s forum

Click here for Your Local Election Headquarters

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.