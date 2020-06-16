Springfield mayor’s roundtable discussion on policing, race not enough for some city leaders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno hosted an online roundtable discussion on race and policing in the city, but it’s causing some controversy among other city leaders.

Springfield residents and leaders addressed law enforcement training, the school system, and how to diversify decision making roles both in the city and police department.

The round table was invite-only, but several people declined. Among those included, the Greater Springfield NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan, three Springfield city councilors, and Council President Justin Hurst.

“Let’s actually have a substantive conversation around race that doesn’t just include the gatekeepers in the community which are the individuals who were asked the questions today,” said Hurst. “If I know all of their names then we aren’t talking to the right people.”

The city held the discussion in hopes of coming up with an action plan to improve the police department’s and community’s relations. Hurst said action needs to happen.

He’s calling for Commissioner Clapprood to re-suspend the five police officers who were reinstated during the Covid-19 pandemic but still awaiting trail for their involvement in a 2015 incident. Mostly, Hurst wants a better conversation about race.

“It can’t be done in a matter of 30 seconds to a minute in which was the time they were given to share their comments or ask their questions,” said Hurst.

