Springfield McDonald’s treat police officers to free coffee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcement got a nice treat Wednesday to thank them for the work they do in our communities.

Free coffee was distributed to officers during “Coffee with a Cop Day” in Springfield.

Massachusetts Representative Carlos Gonzalez participated as well, supporting our women and men in blue. He told 22News building community relationships is more important now than ever.

“Bringing people together brings a sense of unity, a sense of community and a sense of country,” Gonzalez said. “Having the cops and the coffee and the community and the engaging and providing access to opportunities.”

The event took place at the McDonald’s on Liberty Street in Springfield.