Springfield-McKnight block party makes a big return

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- Springfield’s McKnight Neighborhood Council was finally able to reunite today after the two year hiatus because of the pandemic. The McKnight Council hosted the 11th Annual block party on Saturday Oct 2 at Thompson Triangle Park.

Here at Thompson Triangle park in the heart of the McKnight neighborhood you could meet neighbors make friends and enjoy yourself because in this tightly knit neighborhood of about 5,500 neighborliness is everything.

Which according to the McKnight Neighborhood Council President Walter Kroll, that’s what it’s all about bringing people together like this, “its when people come together lots of food, most people you haven’t met yet, share stories…”said Kroll.

The event was said to have community groups on hand to talk with folks about their work. The Springfield Red Sox Little League was there to sign up the kids and volunteers who want to help with coaching. Children’s Study Home will be recruiting potential employees. Thomas J O’Connor Animal Rescue brought a special visitor, and Springfield Elder Affairs hosted a booth where seniors and their families could find out about all the wonderful services they offer.

“There’s a very small town community feeling and that you don’t see in my former residence vin San Francisco. They had a lot of community things happening, but nothing as unique as this” said newcomer to the neighborhood, Gary Yushchalk .