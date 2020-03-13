Springfield Meals on Wheels to focus on seniors during coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Meals on Wheels program is ramping up its ability to feed seniors in jeopardy of being struck by the coronavirus.

The Springfield Senior Services program currently delivers 1,400 meals a day to senior citizens unable to leave home. Executive Director of Senior Services, Jill Keough told 22News Friday, the agency will be prepared for any contingency regarding the need to focus on the elderly who contact the virus.

“We are counting on the Council of Aging, who can identify those most at risk trying to put a home delivery in its place,” Keough explained. “We have purchased several thousand frozen meals that we have in storage, ready to go, should we need to get them out to folks weekly instead of a daily drop.”

Coronavirus concerns have also reached into Franklin county, where the Meals on Wheels program has begun recruiting back up drivers to deliver meals so as not to interfere with the flow of food to those in need.