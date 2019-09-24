Springfield meets Green Communities goals three years ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has met the goals of the Massachusetts Green Communities program three years ahead of schedule.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno hosted a “thank you” luncheon Tuesday at the carriage house in Forest Park. He was thanking the team responsible for the city meeting its goal of reducing energy costs by 26 percent, three years ahead of schedule.

“I’m thanking my whole administration from cabinet heads to rank and file and our parnters working with Eversource and Columbia gas…” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Replacing inefficient heating equipment in the schools with state-of-the-art boilers like this one at the Mary Dryden Elementary School, were among the sweeping changes that helped the city vastly improve its energy efficiency score.

Michael Cross, Springfield Boiler technician, told 22News, “We had equipment in schools that were over one hundred years old. That was removed, high-efficiency equipment was put up to date, comfort controls throughout the boilers.”

With help from the new equipment and cost-saving measures, the city realized three and a half million dollars in energy cost savings during the past ten years. The city advocates energy audits for every household.

“It’s unbelievable, I know personally by adding insulation, a new boiler I cut my energy costs basically in half in my own home,” Patrick Sullivan, director of Springfield Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management told 22News.

Springfield is just of three cities in Massachusetts to meet the goals of the Massachusetts Green Communities program and doing it well in advance of its 2022 target date.