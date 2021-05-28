Springfield Memorial Day ceremony held Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will hold its annual Memorial Day commemorative ceremony Friday at noon in Court Square.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with representatives from the Veterans’ Services Department for a short program and honorary wreath laying at the veterans’ monuments.

Mayor Sarno states, “As we continue to make the transition to fully reopening as our COVID-19 cases continue to trend downwards and vaccinations rates increase, the City of Springfield is proud and honored to hold our Memorial Day Ceremony. We want to acknowledge and respect our veterans, who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy today and honor the memory of our brave and dedicated veterans.”

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place.