Local Memorial Day remembrance services impacted by Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Normally, there would have been hundreds attending Springfield’s salute to fallen heroes at Court Square.

Instead, there was a small contingent led by Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal. The city’s Director of Veteran Services Tom Belton explained that because of the virus we couldn’t do what we wanted to; so many who wanted to attend could not come to express their feelings.

“But in lieu of that, we have faith in recognition of the sacrifices on veterans day.”

As we approach Memorial Day, there are plans for virtual observances at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. The communities of Westfield and Ware will broadcast their services on their community television stations.

Gold Star parents will be uniquely honored on Sunday, when flags at parks and bridges will be illuminated in many western Massachusetts communities.

Because of the anti-virus regulations governing large groups of people, honoring our war dead this year at cemeteries will be very much a singular experience, or one that’s shared by very few close together, as was the case at this year’s Court Square ceremony.